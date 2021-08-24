Development shared in West Brom’s transfer pursuit of 10-goal striker

West Brom look set to miss out on striker Mateo Cassierra as he closes in on a move to Russian Premier League side Sochi.

It’s no secret that Valerien Ismael is desperate to bring in a physical number nine before the deadline shuts, with the new boss seemingly not impressed with Kenneth Zohore.

And, reports have claimed that Belenenses striker Cassierra was someone on the radar of the Baggies.

However, a deal for the 24-year-old is not going to happen, with Mais Futebol revealing that the player is set to join Sochi on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a productive year in Portugal last time out, betting ten goals for his side, which prompted plenty of speculation surrounding his future going into the window.

It means Albion will have to look elsewhere in the final week of the window, with Daryl Dike and Liam Delap two other names that have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

Despite the desire for another striker, Ismael’s men have had a brilliant start to the season and they currently sit second in the Championship.

The verdict

I’m not sure Albion fans will be too fussed by this as whilst Cassierra is clearly a talented player, they may prefer the likes of Delap and Dike who are also thought to be targets.

Either way, they are in a strong position because the team are playing very well and scoring goals for fun, so there’s not going to be any desperate panicking by the club.

They need to see if any good opportunities present themselves and then act, with Matheus Pereira’s sale meaning funds should be available for the right player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.