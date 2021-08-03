Development shared as Sheffield United & Celtic battle it out for Liverpool player

Sheffield United have made the first move for Liverpool’s Ben Davies, with the Blades having a loan offer for the defender turned down.

Liverpool have confirmed a new long term deal for Fabinho, story first flagged in May.

Celtic, Sheffield United and Bournemouth, meanwhile, all interested in signing Ben Davies. Sheff U have had an initial loan enquiry turned down 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 3, 2021

The 25-year-old completed a surprise switch to Anfield back in February but he is yet to play a competitive game under Jurgen Klopp. And, with the Reds having the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning from injury, it’s highly unlikely Davies will be near the first-team this season.

Therefore, a transfer could be on the cards and the Daily Mail reporter Dominic King confirmed that Celtic, Bournemouth and Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are keen on the player, with Sheffield United trying to do a loan deal for Davies but it was turned down by Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether the Blades will go back in for the ex-Preston man but bringing in a centre-back appears to be a priority for the new Blades chief, with Jack O’Connell set for a lengthy spell out.

Previous reports have suggested that Liverpool will listen to offers for Davies in the window.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Sheffield United because Davies is a player who is proven in the Championship and would settle into the team instantly.

Given where Davies is in the pecking order at Liverpool, a summer move does seem inevitable but the Blades might need to make it a permanent offer to get the deal done.

The additional interest makes things complicated, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

