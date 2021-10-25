Development shared as Cardiff City consider Chris Wilder for vacancy

Cardiff City would be interested in Chris Wilder, but a move to Wales for the out-of-work boss is seen as ‘unlikely’.

The Bluebirds made the decision to sack Mick McCarthy after defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday made it eight successive losses in a row.

As a result, the team dropped to 21st in the table, with the hierarchy now on the lookout for a successor to the former Wolves man.

And, for many fans, Wilder would be the dream candidate. The 54-year-old was in charge of Sheffield United as they recorded two promotions and a top-half finish in the Premier League, although they were relegated the season after.

However, BBC football correspondent Rob Phillips told Radio Wales that a move for Wilder is not expected to happen.

“He was just sat behind me at the Fulham game last week. I think Cardiff would be interested in him, although we are hearing that now seems unlikely.”

It remains to be seen whether an appointment is finalised ahead of the weekend game at Stoke City.

The verdict

This is a blow for Cardiff as most would agree that Wilder would be the ideal candidate for the job. He is proven at this level, he improves players and he would encourage a style of play the fans could get behind.

But, it was always going to be difficult to attract him given the Bluebirds’ position and financial situation.

So, if he’s not keen or a deal can’t be agreed for whatever reason, they need to move on swiftly. There are still other good options out there and the board need to ensure they make the right appointment at this crucial period.

