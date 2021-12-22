Development shared after Sheffield Wednesday linked with transfer swoop for West Brom man

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be prioritising a move for a defender in the New Year, although a move for West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch can’t be ruled out.

Darren Moore’s side have had a decent season so far, with the Owls building momentum as they head into the halfway point of the campaign.

With January nearly upon us, the rumour mill is picking up, and it had been suggested the Wednesday chief could go back to former club Albion to bring in versatile attacker Tulloch.

However, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson revealed today that he hasn’t heard that the 20-year-old is on Wednesday’s radar.

“I have not been told anything concrete on Tulloch. He fits the bill in terms of he is young, hungry and has got a point to prove but I think the priority for Wednesday is strengthening the defence.

“If an opportunity presents itself to bring in quality elsewhere, I am sure they will look at it. Their hands are tied to some extent by virtue of the fact they can only sign players on frees and loans.”

The verdict

In truth, this update makes a lot of sense. Whilst Tulloch is clearly a very highly-rated player with a lot of potential, it’s not an area of the squad that desperately needs strengthening.

So, with the restrictions that Howson mentions, fans would surely want the recruitment team to be looking at more defensive options.

Of course, a deal for Tulloch can’t be completely ruled out but another attacking loan arrival isn’t something that’s needed next month unless players leave.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.