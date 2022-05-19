Development shared after 50-y/o linked with Charlton Athletic managerial vacancy

Neil Lennon will not be the new Charlton Athletic manager despite reports previously linking him with the role.

Neil Lennon isn't going to be the next #cafc manager. I know that will lead to the inevitable question, who is it going to be then? I don't know. But I do know that it definitely isn't going to be Neil Lennon. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) May 19, 2022

The Addicks are on the lookout for a new boss after owner Thomas Sandgaard decided to sack Johnnie Jackson following a disappointing campaign where the former player had replaced Nigel Adkins following a disastrous start as the team went on to finish 13th.

Now, the focus is on bringing in a new boss, and it had been claimed that Lennon is in the running, although several named have been suggested recently.

The 50-year-old is currently manager of Cypriot outfit Omonia, having landed the role in January, but South London Press reporter Rich Cawley has confirmed that the former Celtic chief will not be the next man in the dugout at The Valley.

The verdict

Even though Lennon has a decent record as a manager on the whole, this is an appointment that would’ve divided opinion among the support.

So, there is probably a relief with many that he won’t be the manager, and you can understand why Sandgaard is looking elsewhere given it’s a very attractive position.

Ultimately, it’s about waiting and seeing who is the new boss and it will be interesting to see who lands the job as a crucial season awaits.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.