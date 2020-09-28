Development leaves door open for Everton, Fulham in race for reported Watford target

Earlier in this transfer window, we saw Watford linked with a move for Barcelona man Jean-Clair Todibo, as per Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

The Hornets are looking to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season and have added to their squad, which is certainly full of quality right now.

Whether Todibo joins remains to be seen, though, with a new development in the chase for him appearing to pave the way for Premier League sides.

According to Footmercato, Rennes have pulled out of the race to sign him this transfer window and that means Everton and Fulham are ready to battle it out for him, alongside Italian giants Napoli.

Of course, if Watford also retain their interest in him then this news will be of significance to them but it remains to be seen just what is going to happen here.

The Verdict

Watford fans will be pleased with what they have seen so far this transfer window and season, with them starting the campaign well.

If they can add further then they surely will but whether Todibo is a player that they manage to get remains to be seen.

Clearly, some very decent sides are looking at him right now.