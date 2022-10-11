Development involving Laurence Bassini and Birmingham City emerges

Laurence Bassini is close to completing the takeover of Birmingham City, according to Talksport’s Jim White.

The businessman was close to completing the purchase of the club in the summer, but was unable to conclude the deal due to missing a 30 June deadline.

This led to a consortium led by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez to steal a march on his negotiating position.

The pair have been in exclusive talks to buy the club since, but no agreement has been put in place.

This has been a protracted process, with the current Blues’ owners looking to sell the Championship club.

While on-air, White read out a message from Bassini that confirmed a deal is close to completion.

“I am about to complete the deal,” said White, via Birmingham Live.

“I am unable to join you this morning but I am able to give you the information that the deal is in the hands of solicitors.”

Birmingham appointed John Eustace as manager during pre-season, which may have been done ahead of the potential ownership of Bassini.

Eustace has overseen the team earning a 14th place position after 13 games of the latest campaign.

A record of four wins, four draws and five defeats has the side on 16 points, just five adrift of the play-off places.

Up next for the Blues is a trip to face Hull City on 16 October.

The Verdict

This has been a strange situation and this coming straight from Talksport on-air doesn’t make it any less so.

In one sense, the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership potentially being cleared up soon will come as a relief to supporters.

But Bassini’s track record also isn’t particularly inspiring so this could prove to be a tricky situation long-term.

At the very least, the team has done well to keep plugging along, and has earned some decent results, all while this is going on in the background which is to the credit of Eustace and his squad.