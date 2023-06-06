Andrea Radrizzani has agreed terms to sell Leeds United, with documents having been sent to the EFL as they hope for a swift completion.

When will the Leeds United takeover happen?

It’s no secret that the San Francisco 49ers had been in talks to buy the Yorkshire club, and a deal was expected to happen if the club had remained in the Premier League.

However, relegation to the Championship complicated the matter, with Radrizzani and the group in talks over a new price. And, it appears a deal is now close, as several reports came out on Tuesday revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement.

In a further development, the Daily Mail has stated that not only is the deal agreed, but the EFL have been notified, so the next step is getting the change in ownership ratified and signed off.

There’s no definitive time frame on that, but the fact the EFL are already involved suggests they’re keen to get this sorted as soon as possible.

The update adds that Leeds are valued at around £170m, whilst it crucially includes the ownership of Elland Road. Ownership of the Whites’ stadium was in the news this week when it was revealed that Radrizzani had used the ground as part of a deal to buy Sampdoria.

The 49ers are sure to be having a say on who the next Leeds head coach will be, with the club still without a boss following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds need the takeover to happen quickly

This is good news for all connected to Leeds, as it seems natural that Radrizzani moves on at this stage. Whilst the past year or two has been tough, the Italian obviously did a lot of good for Leeds previously, including being the man at the top when they ended their long stay outside the top-flight.

But, mistakes have been made recently, and the use of Elland Road as part of a deal for Sampdoria seemed to be the final straw in terms of his relationship with the fans. So, this is the right move, and it’s obviously been in the pipeline for some time, so the 49ers know what’s what in terms of Leeds.

Now, they will be hoping for a quick resolution from the EFL, and with a new head coach and owner, Leeds will be ready for a fresh start as they chase promotion back to the Premier League next season.