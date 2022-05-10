Development in Fleetwood Town managerial pursuit emerges

Celtic legend Scott Brown is set for talks over the Fleetwood Town managerial vacancy.

As per The Courier’s exclusive, Fleetwood are keen to hold discussions with the 36-year-old who is looking to take his first steps into management.

Fleetwood are looking for a new manager after it was confirmed last week that Stephen Crainey, who had been head coach since December, would return to his under-23’s role at the club.

Scott Brown is currently out of work after recently having been at Aberdeen where he combined a player/coaching role.

Raith Rovers are also said to be keen to discuss their managerial vacancy with the 36-year-old.

Brown made 33 appearances for Aberdeen in 21/22, but now appears keen to take up a managerial role full time.

Many football fans will be familiar with the name Scott Brown thanks to his time at Celtic, but it was at Hibernian where he started his playing career.

The midfielder went on to make 87 appearances for Hibs before earning himself a move to Celtic Park.

It was at Celtic that Brown really thrived, going on to captain the club and win an impressive haul of trophies – 10 Scottish league titles, six Scottish cup’s and seven Scottish league cup’s.

In total, Brown appeared over 600 times for Celtic in all competitions, scoring 46 goals and registering 63 assists.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Scott Brown being linked with the vacant Fleetwood Town position.

The 36-year-old is clearly keen to get into management after a taster in his Aberdeen player/coaching role and doing it at a club in the lower divisions could be a great way to learn the trade without a huge spotlight.

Fleetwood certainly looks a tough job given they finished 20th in League One this season, but it could be a great opportunity for a young manager to impress.

We have seen young managers in the division impress this season and be linked with moves up the pyramid, such as Liam Manning and Leam Richardson – there is no reason Scott Brown could not do the same at Fleetwood.