Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract at Portman Road, with Football Insider reporting that the 26-year-old is of interest to Championship clubs this summer.

The Bradford-born frontman had been one of the club’s leading lights for the Tractor Boys last season, notching a respectable 11 goals in all competitions as the East Anglian side ultimately fell short in the race for promotion in League One, finishing up in an underwhelming 11th place under Paul Lambert.

It is clear that the striker’s exploits haven’t gone unnoticed – with reports of increased interest in the player’s services prompting the hierarchy at Portman Road to offer fresh terms to a player, who only has one year remaining on his current contract.

Since arriving from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018, Jackson has gone on to notch 15 goals in just over 70 games for the Tractor Boys, thus becoming a key player for the League One outfit.

The Verdict

This will certainly be viewed as a worrying development by many associated with Ipswich Town, with Jackson forming a key part of the club’s promotion hopes going forward for next season.

Despite not being as prolific in front of goal as many had expected, it is clear that Jackson’s strong performances have not gone unnoticed by clubs in the higher divisions, thus leaving question marks over the player’s long-term future at Portman Road.

If an offer was indeed forthcoming, it would be fair to assume that the Tractor Boys would look to cash in on Jackson this summer, with the 26-year-old’s value only set to decrease if he was unable to agree new terms at Portman Road.