Development emerges involving Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Preston North End transfer target

Nottingham Forest transfer target Jack Byrne has earlier this month announced on Instagram that he is now a free agent after leaving Shamrock Rovers, paving the way for his next career move in the coming days.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a standout performer for the Airtricity League outfit and now looks set to make the step up to a higher and more competitive level of club football after notching 16 goals in over 60 appearances for the Hoops.

Forest were previously said to have been amongst a gaggle of Championship clubs linked with a move for the 24-year-old playmaker, with Stoke City and Preston North End being amongst the other names mentioned.

Whilst looking further afield, APEOL Nicosia of Cyprus are said to be the favourites as they are managed by former Ireland boss and the man who gave Byrne his international debut, Mick McCarthy.

The player now seems set to make his next move later this month, signing off at the end of the post by saying:

“I will make an announcement on my future in the coming days.”

The Verdict

It certainly appears that Forest are set to miss out in the race for Byrne, with the offer of playing football in Europe for APOEL surely being too hard to turn down for a player that has already had a taste of UEFA competition with Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League against AC Milan back in September.

He would’ve certainly added an extra offensive edge to what is a rigid Forest midfield under Chris Hughton, however it is hard for Championship clubs to compete with teams from abroad.

The Reds will now turn their attentions to other targets, with a move for Celtic’s Shane Duffy being amongst those touted recently in the media.

Whilst the future of Anthony Knockaert at the City Ground also continues to be a subject of debate after his initial loan spell expired at the weekend following their 1-0 win away at Preston, thus opening the door for a decision to be made over his long term future with the club in the coming days – with Forest still possessing an option to buy the Frenchman permanently from Fulham.