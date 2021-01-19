Development emerges in Kenneth Zohore’s situation at Millwall

Kenneth Zohore is set to remain at Millwall for the rest of the campaign, according to South London Press.

The Danish striker made the temporary switch to The Den from West Brom on transfer Deadline Day, but his loan deal with the Lions expired following the defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Zohore has scored twice in seven appearances for Millwall, the most recent of those coming in the FA Cup win over Boreham Wood, and manager Gary Rowett has continuously made his feelings clear about wanting to extend the former Cardiff City frontman’s loan in SE16.

And Richard Cawley of the South London Press believes that both West Brom and Millwall are close to an agreement for Zohore, which will see him stay with the Lions for the remainder of the season.

However, if Zohore wants to feature in Millwall’s clash with Huddersfield Town on Wednesday, the deal must be completed by 12pm today.

The Verdict

This is excellent news for Millwall and a major boost in an extremely testing period for the club.

Whilst Zohore has struggled with injuries since his move from The Hawthorns, whenever he has played, he’s made a significant impact.

Sam Allardyce’s recent comments about possibly wanting to recall Zohore appeared a setback for Millwall, so it’ll be a relief for Rowett that he’s been able to complete his first piece of January business.