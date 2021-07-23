Development emerges in fresh Nottingham Forest & Derby County transfer saga

Nottingham Forest have had their initial approach for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan knocked back.

It has emerged from Alan Nixon over the course of the last 24 hours that Forest are eyeing a ‘controversial’ swoop for Buchanan, who is one of Derby’s highly-rated youngsters.

A fresh update from the journalist has confirmed that Forest have been in with an initial bid, but that’s been deemed too low to land the service of the 20-year-old.

Buchanan made his debut for Derby back in the League Cup in 2019, scoring in a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United.

The left-back followed that up with a further six appearances in 2019/20, before really making his mark in a difficult campaign for Derby in 2020/21.

Both Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney had a lot of faith in the youngster, with a further 37 appearances following, including 35 appearances in the Championship as Derby avoided relegation into League One by the narrowest of margins thanks to a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

This summer has been a difficult one so far for Derby, who have only just been given the green-light to sign five players. They, though, have to be free agents on 12-month deals or six-month loans.

The Verdict

The interest in Buchanan is only a real shock because of the rivalry between Forest and Derby.

Forest need to evolve their left-back options this summer and Chris Hughton will have his sights on a number of targets. That including Buchanan isn’t really a surprise.

He’s a top player and has impressed in a real difficult period for Derby.

Whether anything materialises and Forest get their man, it’s impossible to say, but it could turn out to be an impressive, yet controversial, move.

