Burnley have held initial talks with Southampton over a potential return for Nathan Tella - with discussions expected to ramp up over the next few weeks.

That's according to The Athletic, who note that the Clarets are keen to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent deal after becoming their top scorer last season as he lit the second-tier up with a set of dazzling displays across the front three.

With 17 league strikes, five assists and two goals in the FA Cup, he accounted for almost 20 per cent of the Clarets' goals as they hit the 101-point mark under Vincent Kompany. It is clear to see why they want him back.

Nathan Tella's situation at Southampton

As Tella has two years left on his deal, and as a relatively young player who has torn up the Championship, there is obviously benefits for Southampton keeping him as they embark on a first second-tier season for 11 years.

Alongside the likes of Paul Onuachu, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong, the Saints could utilise Tella in what would undoubtedly be one of the strongest front lines in the Championship.

They certainly don't have to sell him, that much is clear, especially if other player such as Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse depart to boost the coffers. But player power could talk, and with Premier League football on offer at a team that already adores him, Tella may well down tools to move back up north on a permanent basis.

How much would Nathan Tella cost Burnley?

Various fees have been touted for Tella's return to Burnley ever since it was confirmed that they would be returning to the Premier League, with a figure in and around the £20million mark being the more talked-about figure.

The Athletic previously stated that Burnley are 'unlikely' to spend £20million on one single player in the summer, unless they are classed as a 'game changer' - but Tella could well be in that category given his output last season.

Any potential deal over the £15m mark would smash Burnley's transfer record, which is currently three separate deals, all from Championship clubs - Chris Wood's move from Leeds in 2017, Ben Gibson's move from Middlesbrough in 2018, and Nathan Collins' switch from Stoke in 2021.

Burnley have equalled their transfer record three times, though they have thus yet failed to breach the record they set in 2017.

Should Burnley break the bank to sign Nathan Tella?

Burnley fans adore Nathan Tella, and would itch to see him move back to Turf Moor - but there has to be a line of importance.

For someone who only scored one goal in 33 games for Southampton in the top-flight, he is not Premier League proven, despite Vincent Kompany bringing on his game exponentially last season.

Should Burnley find better value elsewhere, it could be a good signing on paper - though Tella's involvement at the club last season could well swing Kompany's decision.