Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Carlos Corberan at West Brom.

Speaking to Talksport (1 January, 1.13pm), Alex Crook revealed that the 45-year-old is someone that has been brought up as a possible successor to Corberan at the Hawthorns.

Eustace has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with Rovers, initially keeping them in the Championship last season amid the threat of relegation.

The Lancashire outfit are now in the mix for a play-off place after a promising first half of the campaign.

John Eustace linked to West Brom move

West Brom are searching for a new manager following the departure of Corberan, who took charge at Spanish side Valencia in December.

Corberan was well liked by supporters, even if recent results in his final couple of months had raised some doubts over his long-term future.

Valencia ended any doubts by paying up to £3 to 4 million to appoint the 41-year-old as their latest manager, according to the BBC.

Crook has now claimed that Eustace is on the list of candidates to potentially take charge at West Brom, with the new owners looking to make their first managerial appointment since purchasing the club 12 months ago.

“John Eustace, doing such a good job at Blackburn, is another name who has been mentioned to me,” said the journalist, via Talksport.

The Baggies will be looking to appoint a coach that can guide the team to a top six finish, with their sights set on a return to the Premier League.

John Eustace’s Blackburn Rovers record

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 43 15 15 13 34.88

Eustace took charge at Blackburn in February of last year, with the team facing the threat of relegation to League One.

He guided the club to a 19th place finish, clearing the bottom three by just three points.

Rovers have enjoyed a positive first half of this season, with the team now seventh in the Championship, level on points with West Brom while having a game in hand.

Next up for Blackburn is a Lancashire derby clash against rivals Burnley on 4 January in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Eustace has proven he would be a strong appointment

Eustace has done great work in the Championship for both Blackburn and Birmingham City now.

While it took a bit of time for things to click at both clubs, he had them both competing for a play-off place during his tenure.

While he was harshly treated by the Blues, he has turned around things at Blackburn quite impressively over the last 12 months.

He has also shown that he can work well with limited resources and help a club punch above its weight, which will be appealing to the West Brom hierarchy.