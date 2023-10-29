Highlights Jack Clarke's scintillating form continues as he helps Sunderland secure a victory over Norwich with a goal and an assist.

Sunderland's win ends a three-match losing streak, propelling them back up the standings in their quest for promotion.

Clarke's consistent performance and goal-scoring prowess are essential for Sunderland, who have yet to score through a recognized center-forward this season.

Jack Clarke has started this Championship season in scintillating form, and continued to up his numbers in Sunderland's victory over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats came into this home fixture off the back of three consecutive losses, their first setback under the management of Tony Mowbray for quite some time, which saw a slight dip in the standings from 4th to 10th prior to kick-off.

How did Sunderland perform against Norwich City?

This meeting of two sides desperate for a return to form started with Sunderland on top, as both Clarke and Pierre Ekwah went close before Norwich controversially took the lead against the run of play - Hwang Ui-Jo finishing off Gabriel Sara's cutback despite the Brazilian being in an offside position.

However, Sunderland duly responded 14 minutes later as Trai Hume's shot flew past George Long thanks to a wild deflection off Shane Duffy.

Clarke then remained at the centre of all things good from a Sunderland perspective as he teed up Dan Neil who dinked Long moments before the break, before the former Leeds United man sealed the three points as he cooly slotted home from the penalty spot with ten minutes to go.

This took Clarke's tally to nine goals from the opening 14 games, as well as registering his first assist of the campaign. Incredibly, Sunderland are yet to score through a recognised centre-forward so far this season, highlighting how pivotal it is for Clarke to keep up his consistency.

"Jack is..." - Mowbray heaps praise after another fine performance

Clarke has gained a reputation since his move to the Stadium of Light, and particularly in the last year or so as being one of the most easy on the eye performers across the second tier.

After returning to winning ways, his head coach was full of admiration, as well as questioning where his ceiling currently stands.

"How many can he get this season? If we can play really positive like we are now and have attacking moments, then Jack is devastating." Mowbray said via the Mirror.

“He has a huge aerobic capacity to keep running. He can run fast all day. A huge attribute for any footballer. He will keep scoring and hurting teams and mixing his game up. I hope he is enjoying his football and the club can do everything they can to keep him here for a successful season.

Everybody must contribute to play-off charge

Last season, the likes of Clarke, Amad Diallo, Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts all accumulated in excess of 10+ goal contributions - Clarke topped these numbers with 21 - as Sunderland scored a total of 68 goals to finish sixth.

Mowbray has revealed some of the in-house talk he held with this current crop of players on if they are to reach similar levels this term.

“On the back of last year, in the summer we talked: You have to get 70 goals to make the playoffs. Amad had gone. Who will score them? Ross was moved on. I didn’t think Clarke could get near his contribution last season on 12. He is already on nine.

“I like Patrick Roberts too, can Patrick start to put some in the net too and compete with him for goals. He needs to add goals. Hopefully the goals come from both sides of the pitch. Maybe then we can get to 70.”

Can Sunderland keep hold of Jack Clarke?

Clarke was subject to four bids from newly-promoted Burnley in the summer, but all were declined, such is his importance to Sunderland's fluid attacking philosophy.

This was added to by reports linking him to Brentford at the beginning of the month, but it remains to be seen where the 22-year-old will be playing his football come the end of the January transfer window.

Mowbray has already asked himself that question.

“He is a wonderful talent. We had bids for him and we will have to see what the club’s thought patterns are in January?" He added further.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will hope to build on their first win in four as they travel to South Wales next weekend, where they face Swansea City.