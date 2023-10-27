Highlights Stockport County's recent winning streak has placed them at the top of the League Two standings, but the injury to Louie Barry could be a major setback for their promotion hopes.

Barry, on loan from Aston Villa, has been a key contributor to Stockport's success this season, with nine goals and two assists in 15 games played.

Without Barry's presence on the field, Stockport may face challenges and potentially drop points, giving their rivals like Notts County and Wrexham a chance to catch up in the promotion race.

Stockport County continued what currently looks like an almost unstoppable march towards promotion from League Two on Tuesday night.

That came with a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road, courtesy of second half goals from Kyle Wootton and Isaac Olaofe.

With victory over the Railwaymen, Dave Challinor's side have now won each of their last nine league outings, meaning they currently sit top of the fourth-tier standings.

Having missed out on automatic promotion on the final day last season, the Hatters then suffered the agony of defeat on penalties in the play-off final at the hands of Carlisle United.

As a result, everyone connected with the club will doubtless be desperate to go at least one better this time around, so this current run that looks to have them well in the hunt for the league title, will be a welcome sight to everyone at Edgeley Park.

However, it seems as though the latest win in that promotion push over Crewe appears to have come at a cost for Stockport, following the latest news on Louie Barry.

What is the latest news on Louie Barry?

Having once again started for Stockport in that clash with Crewe on Tuesday, the on-loan Aston Villa attacker was unable to last long in that fixture.

The 20-year-old was forced off just 25 minutes into that clash at Gresty Road, and it now seems as though that setback is going to keep him out for an extended period of time.

According to reports from Birmingham Live, Barry was taken to hospital for scans on that injury suffered against the Railwaymen, with it revealed that the forward has torn his hamstring.

It is therefore thought that the Villa prospect will now have to undergo surgery on the injury before taking on a period of rehabilitation, which is expected to keep him on the sidelines for several months.

As a result, this setback for the forward is not one that will only be seen as a blow for Stockport themselves, but also as something that could present an opportunity to the likes of Wrexham and Notts County.

What could Barry's injury mean for the League Two title race?

While Stockport's recent form means they are in top spot in the fourth-tier standings right now, they are far from secure in that position.

As things stand, the Hatters' former National League promotion rivals in Notts County and Wrexham are sat just behind them in second and third respectively.

With just five points covering those three sides, and 31 league games of the regular season still to be played, there is still more than enough time for that lead of Stockport's to be overhauled, so the long term absence of Barry will be a major concern.

The Aston Villa loanee has made a major impact since his arrival at Edgeley Park in the summer, starting all 15 league games played during the campaign so far, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in that time.

Consequently, with Barry now out for so long, the Hatters are going to be without a player who has made such an important contribution to their push for promotion, for a significant portion of the campaign.

That inevitably means it is likely that Stockport, while far from being reliant solely on Barry, do now seem as though they have one less game changer to turn to for much of the rest of the campaign.

Should that prove to be the case, there is a chance that the Hatters will drop points they may not have done if they still had Barry available for those matches, and the likes of Wrexham and Notts County have shown this season they have the ability to take advantage of that.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that Mansfield, Crewe, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham and Morecambe are all also within a single win of the automatic promotion places as things stand.

League Two current standings Position Team Played Points 1st Stockport County 15 32 2nd Notts County 15 30 3rd Wrexham 15 27 4th Mansfield Town 14 26 5th Crewe Alexandra 15 26 6th Accrington Stanley 15 26 7th Gillingham 15 25 8th Morecambe 13 24 As of 26th October 2023

So after missing out on promotion in such style during the previous campaign, the Hatters will not want a repeat of that, but the loss of a player in Barry whose importance to them is clear for all to see, will only ramp up the pressure on them to avoid that.

Given that too could potentially force further mistakes from Stockport, it seems as though Notts County, Wrexham and a number of others may just have been given a big chance to pounce on the pace-setters, in the League Two promotion race.