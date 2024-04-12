Highlights Sakamoto's devastating back injury has deprived Coventry of their key attacking force, impacting their chances of securing a play-off spot.

Coventry's post-injury form has suffered, with Sakamoto's absence clearly felt on the right wing and his replacement not matching his creative output.

The Sky Blues face a challenging end to the season, missing Sakamoto's influence as they fight to reclaim a play-off spot in a congested end to the season.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was hitting top form before he suffered a devastating back injury against Preston North End in February that ruled him out for the season.

For Coventry, a season which has been filled with promise with their bright new attacking force that included their Japanese star is in danger of peetering out if they don't fight back.

Sakamoto stars for Coventry

The summer signing of Sakamoto from Oostende was an eye-catching one for many Sky Blue fans, and once settled in his new surroundings, the winger put in a number of stellar performances.

A brilliant Christmas period saw him produce a good return for his new side as he netted five goals in four games, including a brace against Sheffield Wednesday which he replicated just six days later at the Riverside.

He continued this form into the new year and built a strong bond with the other in-form Coventry forwards of Haji Wright, Callum O'Hare and Ellis Simms.

Alongside their in-form forwards, Coventry had left their early season struggles behind and had lost just three times since early November.

But, for the Sky Blues and Sakamoto, it came crashing down on a Friday night fixture against play-off rivals Preston, where the international fell awkwardly following an aerial challenge with North-End player Andrew Hughes.

Unfortunately, for the 27-year-old, he suffered a severe back injury which saw him out for the rest of the season.

A huge blow for Mark Robins' side, who said this about Sakamoto when speaking to Coventry Live a few days later: "He's been brilliant, and he needed a rest, there is no doubt because when you come into English football with games every five minutes they aren't used to it. He was crying out for a breather and I couldn't give it to him, and it contributed to it. If you are not thinking straight, the fatigue was there and it clouds your judgement."

Tatushiro Sakamoto Stats as per Transfermarkt

2023/24 League Only Games Minutes Played Goals Assists Tatushiro Sakamoto 29 1845 7 2

Sakamoto a key cog for the Sky Blues

Since the devastating blow against Preston, this season has taken a bit of a hit.

In the seven league games, post-injury, Coventry have seen four wins and three defeats. This stuttering form combined with Norwich's unbelievable resurgence in recent weeks has left the Sky Blues five points off the Canaries with a game in hand.

In hindsight, it is very palpable to say that Sakamoto is the difference maker for Robins' side and should he have still been available they may be holding on to a play-off spot, rather than chasing one.

With the usual full back, Milan Van Ewijk, now filling the void left by the silky winger, his output is certainly not going to be as strong as that of a player used to the position.

With Sakamoto making a more considerable contribution to their attacking output than Van Ewijk throughout the season and their partnership being broken up, Coventry have lost a substantial amount of their creative spark down the right-hand side.

With the excitement of an FA Cup semi-final to come, and just five games left to steal that final play-off spot back from Norwich, Coventry have a thrilling and congested end to this season.

Undoubtedly, right now, the picture could look evermore green if the silky Sakamoto was still available to torment Championship defences.

Wherever the Midlands club may sit though in the pyramid next season, it will be a joy to see Coventry's tricky winger return to the field.