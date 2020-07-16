‘Devastating’ – Pundit reflects on player blow ahead of Leeds’ run-in

Speaking to Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips has said that it will be ‘devastating’ for midfielder Kalvin Phillips to not be on the pitch if and when Leeds United finally seal their return to the Premier League.

Leeds take on Barnsley this evening in the Sky Bet Championship and a win against their Yorkshire rivals would have them firmly on the brink of a return to the top flight.

The men from Elland Road have had an excellent season, then, but one man set to miss out on the final games is midfielder Kalvin Phillips after he picked up an injury against Swansea City.

Indeed, for Kevin Phillips, it’s a blow that cannot be overplayed for the midfielder to not be on the pitch when promotion is sealed, provided it is.

The former striker said:

“He will be gutted.

“To miss that final game when they do eventually get promoted and to not be a part of it will be devastating.

“But he will know that he has played a huge part this season.

“It is a little easier because there will be no fans there. From my experience when you do get promoted, certainly at home, it is amazing. That will make it slightly easier for him but he will be there on the sidelines.”

The Verdict

Kalvin Phillips would undoubtedly want to be on the pitch if and when the Whites go up but until that moment comes around no-one at the club will even be thinking about that.

Certainly, though, it would have been nice to see the midfielder on the pitch for the moment but he is bound to be on the sidelines cheering his team-mates on and getting involved in the celebrations as much as possible afterwards.