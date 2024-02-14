Highlights Key takeaways:

West Bromwich Albion earned themselves a respectable point in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

However, such thoughts were overshadowed among the players, coaching staff and Baggies faithful after Daryl Dike suffered yet another long-term injury at Portman Road.

This comes just weeks after the American returned to the side after a previous achilles injury, which saw him sidelined from a 2-1 away win at Stoke City on April 15th 2023, before marking his return to the side with a goal in the 4-1 win against National League outfit Aldershot Town on January 8th.

Daryl Dike's West Brom career (As of 13th February 2024) Appearances Goals 2021/22 2 - 2022/23 25 7 2023/24 5 1 Total 32 8 All stats correct as per Transfermarkt

One man who knows The Hawthorns well is former defender Carlton Palmer, who donned the blue and white stripes 121 times between 1984 and 1989.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Palmer issued his reaction on the USMNT striker's latest long-term setback.

"I'm a massive fan of Daryl Dike. But since he joined West Brom, all he's had is injury, after injury after injury," he began. "It's a devastating blow for them, as West Brom are kicking on and wanting to get in the play-offs and do well, but Daryl just doesn't play the games."

"If he was fit, he gets goals, but his injury record is just not good enough. Once you get an achilles tendon injury, it's one of those - unless it's 100% right, you're going to be out for a serious amount of time," he continued.

"It's a massive blow for West Bromwich Albion, because they don't have the funds to bring another player in. They put all their money into Daryl Dike. I think in the last couple of seasons, had he been fit, they would've been pushing to get promotion. It's one of those things.

Palmer concluded: "But, if he's unable to play, potentially West Brom may look to move him on in the summer. It's sad, but that's the seriousness of the situation."

The latest on Daryl Dike's achilles injury

The most recent update on Dike's injury, which was sustained in the 65th minute at Portman Road - just nine minutes after he replaced Brandon Thomas-Asante - was issued in an official statement by the club on Monday evening.

The statement read: "Albion can confirm Daryl Dike will be out until the end of 2024 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"A rupture of the USA international’s left Achilles will require surgery, followed by a period of rehabilitation.

"The club will provide Daryl with all the care and support he needs to return to full fitness later this year," it concluded.

After receiving a mass amount of support from West Brom fans and the wider footballing community, Dike took to X (Twitter) to thank those who wish him well in his recovery.

"Unfortunately I have been injured again. Over this past day, I have been trying to wrap my head around the situation and I honestly still can’t, nor do I think, I will be able to for a while," he began.

"One thing I quickly realised, however, is how blessed I am to have so many supporters around me. The amount of messages, videos and comments that I have received has been unbelievable. I see them all. I genuinely do not even know how to thank you all. The things that I have seen have filled my heat and my spirits so much, I have been brought to tears numerous times.

"As many of you know I have been injured multiple times and it has made it easy for me to think negatively. Luckily this support has pushed many negatives back in. No matter how many times I get knocked down I will keep getting back up," Dike added.

"I’ve done it before and I will do it again. At the end of the day, all I want to do is to play football and be happy again. I know I will and I won’t stop working until my dreams come true.

He concluded: "No words can be expressed to explain my appreciation towards you all. When the success comes (and it will come) we will all be ready to celebrate together."

What next for Daryl Dike and West Bromwich Albion?

As Palmer referenced, it's a blow for the club, who signed for a fee in excess of £7m back in January 2022.

Having showcased his ability at Championship level for Barnsley in the 2020/21 campaign, when the 23-year-old netted nine times in 21 games under former Albion boss Valerien Ismael as the Tykes reached the play-off semi-finals.

However, Albion fans have only seen him feature 32 times in all competitions across a two-year period.

It's the harsh reality of football that questions will be raised regarding his long-term future in B71, but he must return fit and firing towards the end of the year, regardless of the club's divisional status.