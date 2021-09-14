‘Devastating’ – Pundit makes admission after recent events at West Brom

Former West Bromwich Albion player Carlton Palmer has told the Transfer Tavern that the club’s loss of Dara O’Shea to injury is a massive blow.

The Republic of Ireland international sustained a fractured ankle whilst on duty for his country and could now miss up to six months for the Baggies.

As a result of this the club have acted fast to bring in another centre back in Kean Bryan on a free transfer in order to plug the gap left by O’Shea’s absence, however the loss of the 22-year-old is bound to have hit Albion hard after his fine start to the campaign.

Now Palmer has had his say on the latest injury blow for West Brom, as he stated the following recently:

“Devastating, he’s been very instrumental for West Brom.

“He’s obviously got the experience of being in international football. It’s a massive blow to them.”

O’Shea had previously played a part in all five of the club’s opening Sky Bet Championship fixtures and even popped up with two goals to his name as he started the season in fine fashion.

The Irish centre back currently has two years remaining on his contract at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

It is hard not to agree with Palmer’s comments as O’Shea had been immense for the Baggies up to when he sustained the injury whilst away with Ireland.

The club have seemingly acted quickly to bring in Bryan but it could be argued that the signing may not be enough to cover for O’Shea’s absence.

It will take the former Sheffield United man to get up to speed, so for that reason it appears likely that Cédric Kipré will continue to fill in on the left hand side of the back three for the time being.

Only time will tell if the Baggies can cope without their influential defender.