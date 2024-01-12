Highlights Portsmouth midfielder Alex Robertson has torn his hamstring and is unlikely to play again this season, which is bad news for the team and good news for Bolton and Peterborough.

The injury could give Peterborough an opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders, as they don't face Portsmouth until March 16th.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho believes he has the resources to cover Robertson's absence in midfield and may consider strengthening other areas of the team.

The League One title race has been incredibly tight this season, and the latest news regarding Portsmouth could spell good news for Bolton and Peterborough.

Portsmouth confirmed on Twitter that the midfielder Alex Robertson has torn his hamstring and is unlikely to feature again this season.

The news will leave a bitter taste for Portsmouth fans, seeing as Robertson's injury was sustained during training, not even in a game.

Robertson was one of Portsmouth's big signings of the summer, joining on loan from Manchester City, but they'll now have to make do without him going into the second-half of the season.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

Robertson's injury is good news for Bolton and Peterborough

The top of the League One table is incredibly tight at the minute, with Pompey top of the league, but only two points ahead of second place Bolton, and four points ahead of both Peterborough and Derby County.

With Peterborough on a nine-game unbeaten run in League One, the news of Robertson's injury will likely spur them into even greater form, knowing that there will be a window of opportunity to capitalise on Pompey's injury problems.

The Posh don't face Portsmouth until the 16th March, so they'll be hoping to close the gap even further on the League leaders before they face off. Bolton, on the other hand, face Mousinho's side as their third last fixture of the season, so they will also want to be as close to the top as possible when they meet at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on the 13th April.

The order of the top four could change in the space of a gameweek, so the recent news regarding Robertson will have peaked the interest of the three teams below John Mousinho's side.

The Australian international had featured in all but two of Pompey's League One games, forming an impeccable combination in midfield with Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack.

The young midfielder had played a total of 1911 minutes for Pompey this season, scoring once and assisting four times. Robertson has the ability to play as a six, an eight or a ten, so not only will they miss his outstanding technical ability on the pitch, but his versatility will be hugely missed at Fratton Park.

Depending on who Pompey bring in during the transfer window, the other League One title challengers will currently be licking their lips at the idea of a short transition period for the league leaders, and will want to pick up as many points as they can before Pompey settle back into a rhythm again.

John Mousinho isn't too worried about Alex Robertson's injury

Roberston's injury could cause problems for John Mousinho, who will now need to shift around his system to accommodate the absence of Robertson, but the Pompey boss believes he has the right resources to fix the problem in the midfield already.

"The tear on the hamstring is worse than we thought," said Mousinho on BBC sounds. "He's back at Man City getting a scan at the minute for a second opinion."

"Robertson's loan can't be terminated, but the only issue that causes for us are financially, but we'll speak to Man City and see what the situation is with that."

"Where Robbo had played his best football was as a six and the position, and we already have players that can fill in those positions already."

"We have already been looking to strengthen further up the pitch, but of course we've already had conversations about what the next steps are, and now Robertson is out, we may look to strengthen in that area."

Luckily for Portsmouth, the 20-year-old's injury came at the beginning of the January transfer window, so they will have an adequate amount of time to asses the situation and weigh-up any potential transfers.

Portsmouth will be looking to return to the Championship for the first time since 2012, and Mousinho will be hoping the club's luck turns back in his favour before the end of the season.