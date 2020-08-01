Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Devastating’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react as key figure departs

Wigan Athletic have announced that manager Paul Cook has left the club after three years in charge of the Latics.

After a successful second-half of the season in terms of results, it looks as though financial issues have put Wigan in a worrying situation both on and off the pitch.

The club are set to be playing their football in League One next season after being handed a 12-point deduction, although that is still subject to appeal.

Cook leaving is a huge blow for this Latics side who were starting to look like tough opposition after an awful first-half of the campaign.

He’ll be sure to have a number of clubs looking at him as he has shown that he is more than capable of managing at Championship level.

Here’s how Wigan supporters reacted to the news that Cook has left the club…

