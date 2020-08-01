‘Devastating’ – Plenty of Wigan fans react as key figure departs

Wigan Athletic have announced that manager Paul Cook has left the club after three years in charge of the Latics.

After a successful second-half of the season in terms of results, it looks as though financial issues have put Wigan in a worrying situation both on and off the pitch.

The club are set to be playing their football in League One next season after being handed a 12-point deduction, although that is still subject to appeal.

Cook leaving is a huge blow for this Latics side who were starting to look like tough opposition after an awful first-half of the campaign.

He’ll be sure to have a number of clubs looking at him as he has shown that he is more than capable of managing at Championship level.

Here’s how Wigan supporters reacted to the news that Cook has left the club…

Devastating news. Thanks for everything Cookie 💪 — mark 🇸🇱 (@marksparko) August 1, 2020

Best one we’ve had since Martinez, wore his heart on his sleeve and couldn’t have given us any more – thank you gaf — Ross (@RossWAFC) August 1, 2020

Near Christmas nobody wanted him so nobody should complain that he’s left now — Jordan (@ftbljordann) August 1, 2020

All the best Cookie. Appreciate everything you have done for us. 💔 — Rose Powl (@PowlRose) August 1, 2020

Thankyou Cookie. Your efforts will never be forgotten. Once a Tic!! 💙 — Alison Myler (@senoralatic) August 1, 2020

Great manger unlucky for him and the club — Michael Edwards (@Michael75094605) August 1, 2020

Thank you for all the memories. A great manager and an even better man — harvey (@harveyo01) August 1, 2020