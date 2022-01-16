‘Devastating’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – These Derby County fans react as transfer confirmed

Derby County have confirmed that Graeme Shinnie has left the club to join Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis after two-and-a-half years with the club.

Graeme Shinnie has completed a move to Wigan Athletic. Thank you for your commitment and dedication as a Ram, @Shinzzaa, and all the very best for the future 🐏#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 16, 2022

The Scottish midfielder has been a key figure for the Rams since Wayne Rooney was appointed, but the club’s off-field problems have left them vulnerable to losing members of the squad as they look to bring some much-needed funds in.

A new contract for Phil Jagielka couldn’t be signed off meaning he went to Stoke and Derby announced today that Shinnie had left for the League One promotion hopefuls.

As you would expect, this was not the news fans wanted to hear, particularly as it had been reported that the Latics have brought the former Aberdeen man in for just £30,000 as they seek to reduce the wage bill.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from some of the Derby support on Twitter…

this is honestly heartbreaking, thankyou for everything shinnie ❤️ — charlotte🐏 (@charlottetown84) January 16, 2022

Devastating news. What a servant he's been these past few years. Wish him nothing but the best. Once a Ram 🐏 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) January 16, 2022

Never gave anything but 100% in a rams shirt. That’s all that every fan demands and with that you have our respect. Will be a very good signing for Wigan. Will never hear any abuse from me when we next see you on a football field (hoping we survive for that day) 💪👏👏🐏 — Martin F (@su4eranio) January 16, 2022

Shocking stuff! All the best Graeme😢 — Paul Turner (@Paulderby501) January 16, 2022

Heart and Soul you gave everything you had that’s all we can ever ask Shinniesta good Luck I hope you get promoted and next season you get a proper Pride Park thank you from fans you adored and we loved you🤞🤞 — ANDY TAYLOR (@TheramsdcfcAndy) January 16, 2022

You’ll be sorely missed 😭 — Joy Crackle 💙🐏 (@JoyCrackle1) January 16, 2022

Once a 🐏. All the very best to you Shinniesta and thanks for all your efforts in these horrendous times for our club. — Roger Bolstridge (@DarleysNo6) January 16, 2022