Derby County

‘Devastating’, ‘Heartbreaking’ – These Derby County fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County have confirmed that Graeme Shinnie has left the club to join Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis after two-and-a-half years with the club.

The Scottish midfielder has been a key figure for the Rams since Wayne Rooney was appointed, but the club’s off-field problems have left them vulnerable to losing members of the squad as they look to bring some much-needed funds in.

A new contract for Phil Jagielka couldn’t be signed off meaning he went to Stoke and Derby announced today that Shinnie had left for the League One promotion hopefuls.

As you would expect, this was not the news fans wanted to hear, particularly as it had been reported that the Latics have brought the former Aberdeen man in for just £30,000 as they seek to reduce the wage bill.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from some of the Derby support on Twitter…


