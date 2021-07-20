Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Devastating’, ‘Gutted’ – These Preston North End fans react to major player update

7 mins ago

Preston North End have confirmed that Izzy Brown is facing a lengthy spell out after rupturing his Achilles in training.

The attacking midfielder only joined the club last month, agreeing an initial one-year deal at Deepdale as he looked to get his career back on track.

However, the former England youth international has been hit with a major setback, with the club revealing this afternoon that he is facing a long time out after scans confirmed their worst fears over an Achilles injury.

Whilst no time scale was given on his recovery, the nature of the problem means that Brown is going to miss the first half of the season at least, and potentially much more.

Therefore, it was not the news that the fans wanted to hear, and there was plenty of sympathy for the player too.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


