‘Devastating’, ‘Gutted’ – These Preston North End fans react to major player update

Preston North End have confirmed that Izzy Brown is facing a lengthy spell out after rupturing his Achilles in training.

📝 Preston North End can confirm that Izzy Brown has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles in training, which will keep him sidelined for a significant period of time. ➡️ https://t.co/rH5uQjX3ko#pnefc pic.twitter.com/L5LspbLL8K — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 20, 2021

The attacking midfielder only joined the club last month, agreeing an initial one-year deal at Deepdale as he looked to get his career back on track.

However, the former England youth international has been hit with a major setback, with the club revealing this afternoon that he is facing a long time out after scans confirmed their worst fears over an Achilles injury.

Whilst no time scale was given on his recovery, the nature of the problem means that Brown is going to miss the first half of the season at least, and potentially much more.

Therefore, it was not the news that the fans wanted to hear, and there was plenty of sympathy for the player too.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Terrible news. Hopefully he'll come back stronger. Clearly wants to prove himself. Speedy recovery. — Paul Valentine 🔶 (@iampav) July 20, 2021

You're joking. That's at least a few months then. Devastating. Speedy recovery Izzy lad 🤞💙 — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Conpne03) July 20, 2021

What an absolute shame for him…that’s a shocker. — Gary Salisbury (@gsalisbury1961) July 20, 2021

What an absolute shame for him And us , ffs — Kingjed (@Dairyboy_Jed) July 20, 2021

Gutted for the lad — Alan Baldwin (@albalders39) July 20, 2021

Gotta be joking 😭 what the heck — Kirsten Williams 🌻 (@kirstenw30) July 20, 2021

The lad can’t catch a break, speedy recovery @izzyjaybrown 💙🤍 — . (@0161ppr) July 20, 2021