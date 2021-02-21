‘Devastated’ – Neil Thompson issues verdict on key moment in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened rivals Birmingham City at Hillsborough.

The turning point in the game came after 50 minutes, when Owls midfielder Liam Shaw was sent-off for a strong challenge whilst already on a booking.

Scott Hogan then went on to score the only goal of the game 13 minutes later, as Birmingham moved ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship relegation zone.

Shaw has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, but his future at Hillsborough remains ‘up in the air’, with it recently being claimed that the youngster is set to sign for Scottish giants Celtic on a pre-contract deal.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) following the defeat to Birmingham at Hillsborough, Owls boss Neil Thompson issued his thoughts on the decision to send Shaw off for a second-bookable offence.

“When you are on a yellow, you run the risk. Years ago it (the second yellow card) was a tackle and a throw in for Birmingham. You can’t leave the ground. He is only a little bit off the ground and was deemed out of control.

“Liam is absolutely devastated in there he has got sent off. He is an honest lad and goes about his work in the right way.”

“He is devastated that he was sent off and it obviously impacts on how we played. It’s part of football. Whether you make a mistake and it is with the ball or you get sent off, you have got to learn from it and Liam will learn. He’s a young lad.

“He has got to learn from that and I’m sure he will. He’s only a young kid and we all make mistakes.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on promotion-chasing Brentford, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against Thomas Frank’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to hear that he’s not happy with himself.

I’ve been impressed with Shaw this season, and it’s a shame that his red card proved costly in the defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday are in real danger of being relegated into League One this season, and they simply have to bounce back from this frustrating defeat at the earliest of opportunities.

If they don’t do that, then I really do fear for their chances of survival in the second-tier this term.