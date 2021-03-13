‘Devastated,’ ‘Heartbreaking’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to ‘horrific’ news on key ace

A number of Blackburn Rovers supporters have been left devastated by the latest update from Tony Mowbray that midfielder Bradley Dack could have suffered another major injury blow having been forced off the field against Brentford.

Dack has only just been starting to get back into the rhythm of playing week in week out again in the Championship after making a return to first-team action back in the last few months. That came after he missed around a year out with a serious knee injury. The midfielder had managed to make 16 Championship appearances for Rovers and was making his seventh league start against Brentford.

During the midfielder’s return to the side, he has shown signs of getting back towards his best form managing to register three goals and averaging 0.9 shots per game (Sofascore). Rovers could now be set to miss him once again for a period and that will be a major blow for Mowbray’s side as they target a better end to the campaign.

Dack was forced off the field on a stretcher after colliding with former Blackburn goalkeeper David Raya but calls for a penalty for the incident were waved away by the referee. It was an injury that did not look good and there was major concern for him after his injury issues in recent times.

Following the 1-0 loss against Brentford, Mowbray suggested that Rovers were concerned that Dack could face another lengthy period on the side lines through injury.

He said: “It doesn’t look good, our medical staff seem to think it’s a bad one and he’s on gas in the dressing room at the moment.

“I’m not a medic, but the doctor is telling me that he thinks it’s a cruciate knee ligament injury.

“It’s an emotional place at the minute, but he’s part of this family and we’ll look after him and ensure he gets fit.

“He’s not in a good place and his partner is on her way.

“Bradley’s really precious to this club and it’s really sad at the moment because he’s in a lot of pain.

“We’ve all witnessed how hard he’s worked to get back and it’s been a longer journey than most because he had a few setbacks along the way.

“The players are all hugging him, David Raya is in there as well because he’s really concerned,” he added.

“Dacky’s been with us for a while and is the life and soul of our football club.

Many Blackburn fans were left devasted for Dack and were just hoping that the injury would not prove to be as serious as it appears to be at the moment.

