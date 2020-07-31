‘Devastated’, ‘ Gutted’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Derby County have announced that Chris Martin will leave the club after failing to agree a new contract heading into the 2020/21 season.

The experienced forward has been with the club since 2013, when he signed from Norwich City after impressing in a loan spell with the Rams.

The 31-year-old made 226 appearances in total, and is a player that will be fondly remembered for his contribution to the club over the years.

He made 40 appearances in total for Derby in the 2019/20 season, and chipped in with 13 goals during their push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

But Phillip Cocu’s side fell short in their bid to finish inside the play-off places, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s failure to agree a new deal with Martin.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Absolutely devastated! He’s been my favourite player since he joined, very very silly of the club to let him go, created the most goals last season, wish him the very best whenever he goes next.❤️ — Matt (@mztty) July 31, 2020

Real shame. Offers a lot but ultimately it's his decision not to stay #dcfc — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) July 31, 2020

Poor from Chrissy this. We’ve paid him massive wages over the years would of been nice for him to repay us — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) July 31, 2020

So he’s either being greedy in terms of the wage or in terms of the length of contract. Thanks for your services and some great memories Chris. Time to move on. — MJR (@MJRose_) July 31, 2020

Cheers lads, ruined my summer — Ryan O'Meara (@_omeara_r) July 31, 2020

Disappointed, but now let’s see if he can secure the deal he wants with another club, doubtful in the current climate. If this is the end then a huge thank to Chrissy Martin for all he has done for the club, maybe not quite a legend — Andy Davies (@andydaviesk) July 31, 2020

Noooo! — Fraser Wilkinson (@FraserWilkinson) July 31, 2020

Farewell Sweet Prince 💔😭😭😭 — Louise Hillyer (@LouLouRam) July 31, 2020

Best of luck to him in the future, he’s after one last big payday which at his age is understandable, as a club we’ve got to move on. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) July 31, 2020

Favourite player since I started following the rams, gutted to see him leave. Derby legend ❤️🐏 — Oli Benton (@BentonOliver) July 31, 2020

Day ruined — Bayas23 (@Bayas_23) July 31, 2020

Gutted. Well and truly gutted. I can't even bring myself to do a funny GIF. — Matt Harvey (@mattharvey07) July 31, 2020

Devastated… Still our best striker in my eyes 🤷‍♂️ — scott wright (@scotty_too_hoty) July 31, 2020