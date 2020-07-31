Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Devastated', ' Gutted' – Plenty of Derby County fans react as player's departure is confirmed

24 mins ago

Derby County have announced that Chris Martin will leave the club after failing to agree a new contract heading into the 2020/21 season. 

The experienced forward has been with the club since 2013, when he signed from Norwich City after impressing in a loan spell with the Rams.

The 31-year-old made 226 appearances in total, and is a player that will be fondly remembered for his contribution to the club over the years.

He made 40 appearances in total for Derby in the 2019/20 season, and chipped in with 13 goals during their push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

But Phillip Cocu’s side fell short in their bid to finish inside the play-off places, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s failure to agree a new deal with Martin.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


