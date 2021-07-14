‘Devastated’, ‘Genuinely gutted’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to fresh player news

As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United have confirmed that defender Jack O’Connell has suffered a major setback in his recovery from injury.

O’Connell played a huge role in the Blades’ promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, and their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League the following season.

However, a knee problem picked up towards the end of that first season back in top-flight football kept O’Connell out for the entirety of last season, as Sheffield United suffered relegation back to the Championship.

But despite his rehabilitation process, O’Connell is sadly still facing a long road back from injury, after this latest update revealed that Sheffield United have confirmed reports from the weekend that the defender has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery.

Can you get 20/20 on the Sheffield United higher or lower transfer fee quiz?

1 of 20 Was Lys Mousset's transfer fee higher or lower than Oliver Burke? Higher Lower

It is thought that will keep the 27-year-old out for another six to ten months, with the player having undergone another operation to try and treat the issue.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many Sheffield United fans appeared hugely disappointed for O’Connell as they took to Twitter to react to that latest news.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

Going to be a massive loss to our team. What a shame because we all love JOC and so do the player’s. — Richard Cother (@CotherRichard) July 14, 2021

Thats probably him done then. Whitehouse and morgan style. Devastated. — Harry Henderson (@RichardDungwor2) July 14, 2021

Genuinely gutted about this. For him mostly. Poor lad. 🔴⚪⚫⚔️😢 — Alec Proffitt 🧡 (@GinnerWina) July 14, 2021

How do you unlike a tweet 😢😢 — Emma Loftus (@Loft1981) July 14, 2021

So sorry to hear about Jack. — Irish Blade (@AnneBrook3) July 14, 2021

The only positive is the fact that JOC has had another operation & therefore there must be a clinical view that the injury is repairable. This situation cannot be compared with Dane. That was then, this is now & the medical advances make recovery possible. Best wishes Jack. — Rob Dyson (@dysonblade) July 14, 2021

Unfortunately we need a new JOC!! 😔 — TheBlades (@skibumg) July 14, 2021