Sheffield United

‘Devastated’, ‘Genuinely gutted’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to fresh player news

Published

5 mins ago

on

As per a report from Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United have confirmed that defender Jack O’Connell has suffered a major setback in his recovery from injury.

O’Connell played a huge role in the Blades’ promotion from the Championship in 2018/19, and their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League the following season.

However, a knee problem picked up towards the end of that first season back in top-flight football kept O’Connell out for the entirety of last season, as Sheffield United suffered relegation back to the Championship.

But despite his rehabilitation process, O’Connell is sadly still facing a long road back from injury, after this latest update revealed that Sheffield United have confirmed reports from the weekend that the defender has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery.

It is thought that will keep the 27-year-old out for another six to ten months, with the player having undergone another operation to try and treat the issue.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many Sheffield United fans appeared hugely disappointed for O’Connell as they took to Twitter to react to that latest news.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 'Devastated', 'Genuinely gutted' – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to fresh player news

