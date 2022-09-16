“Devastated for him” – Mick Beale reveals stance on QPR player taking flak

QPR boss Mick Beale has revealed that leaving out criticised frontman Lyndon Dykes against Millwall was a tactical decision and hailed his outstanding work ethic this term.

Dykes started the first eight of the R’s Championship games but has struggled in front of goal, scoring just once and taken flak from supporters after missing key chances in a number of matches.

The Scotsman was named on the bench for Wednesday night’s London derby – with Beale preferring a front three of Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, and Chris Willock – and it was a move that worked to great effect as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners at The Den.

Dykes came off the bench late in the game to help his side protect their lead and, speaking to FLW after the game, the R’s boss was pressed on the decision to leave him out and what he offers outside his goals.

“His work ethic is outstanding, Lyndon,” said Beale. “He’s a really, really solid citizen around the squad.

“I’ve been devastated for him because he could have had more goals. I think that’s clear, I think that’s clear for Lyndon, I think that’s clear for everyone that watches. He has had opportunities to score more goals and for whatever reason, it just hasn’t gone in for him.

“Tonight (against Millwall), I felt it was an opportunity to play different. Millwall play a back three and they’re proper centre-halves. I felt our three could come off them and create some problems in front.

“It was something that we saw. It was a tactical thing, it paid off, but we needed Lyndon at the end. He won some crucial headers at both ends of the pitch and again Macca (Bonne) gives us options. It’s nice to have options.”

The Hoops will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce when they host Stoke City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The Verdict

Dykes has come in for a lot of criticism from supporters in the early weeks of the season and to be fair to them, he’s missed some clearcut chances in tight games – some of which have gone against the R’s.

The Scot offers a huge amount outside his goals, however, and his work up top has created the space for the likes of Chair and Willock to flourish this season.

Beale has made it clear that he hadn’t dropped Dykes based on form and that the decision to bench him against Millwall was a tactical move.

The manager more than anyone will be keen for the striker to rediscover his best form in front of goal but he also understands that he offers more than just that.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the R’s line up against Stoke.

QPR quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-R’s youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Eberechi Eze? Millwall Charlton Athletic Crystal Palace Chelsea