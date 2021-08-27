‘Devastated’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Fulham have recently announced that Maxime Le Marchand has left the club to sign for French side RC Strasbourg on a permanent basis.

Le Marchand had been with the Cottagers since 2018, and made 48 appearances in total for the Championship side, having previously been on the books with Nice.

He played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season in 2019/20, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact at his new club.

But he found regular minutes hard to come by in Fulham’s first-team in recent seasons, having featured on just four occasions for them last term, in what was a frustrating year for the Cottagers.

Le Marchand spent last year’s campaign on loan with Belgian side Royal Antwerp, where he went on to make 16 appearances in total for them, whilst also chipping in with three goals.

Fulham will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, after being relegated from the top-flight last term.

Plenty of Fulham’s supporters were quick to take to social media to react to Le Marchand’s departure from Craven Cottage.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Always gave his best through some tough times. Best of luck Maxime. — eddie (@noteddieffc) August 26, 2021

Best player song I can remember if only for West Ham away a few years ago when the stewards had no idea what to do when HT singing under the stands became second half singing under the stands 🎉🍻 Wish him all the best — James Rust (@JMRust86) August 26, 2021

A better song than the player. Will be missed — Sam (@Samlockheart10) August 26, 2021

You shall live in fulham memory as one of the best fulham songs 😢 — Mashallah Mitrović (@MashallahMitro) August 26, 2021

Good luck MLM obviously a great guy. Also another buy em high sell em cheap transaction on the let of our recruitment function. Great business chaps ! — Paul Alexander (@LardyT) August 26, 2021

Lovely bloke, always smiling, shame he never played more. — Nick Potts (@2dagmar26) August 26, 2021

Farewell sweet Prince 💔 — Ben (@BenFulham) August 26, 2021

Goodbye and good luck Max! ⚫⚪ — Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) August 26, 2021

Devastated — Felix (@FelixatFulham) August 26, 2021

finally — dhika (@AItemuIIer) August 26, 2021