‘Devastated’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to recent announcement

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Tahith Chong has returned to Manchester United after picking up a groin injury.

The exciting Dutch attacking midfielder had previously been in fine form for the Blues this season and arguably gave his team the spark and creativity that they needed the most during the early stages of the campaign.

Chong is now set to be out for 16 weeks as he continues his recovery, with both clubs agreeing that he would be better served seeing out his period on the sidelines back with the Red Devils in Manchester.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the news to filter through to the Birmingham City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Chong returned to Man United.

Did you have to confirm this tonight — dale (@zdpj_) November 2, 2021

😳😭hopefully see him again in a blues shirt after his return. Can’t believe we’ve lost him at such a crucial point in the season, he was performing so well and is missing out on all these wins we’ve picked up. Speedy recovery Chongy🙏⚡️💙 — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) November 2, 2021

This is what I get for letting myself fall in love with a loan player again 😭 — JoeBCFC (@JosephHumphri14) November 2, 2021

😩 we can’t have nice things for long, hopefully he comes back even stronger KRO — Thomas (@Bcfcthomas) November 2, 2021

Ah that’s a slight issue — Danny Eden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DannyEden11) November 2, 2021

Get well soon sweet Prince x pic.twitter.com/01FY9Evujx — Nick (@Nick_Sammons) November 2, 2021

Absolutely gutted, hopefully we can get him to come again, definitely going to miss his quality — Dale Hudson (@BigDHudson) November 2, 2021

From tears of joy to tears of sadness and pain Thanks a lot admin😭😭 — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) November 2, 2021

Absolutely devastated for him, I’m wishing you a speedy recovery @TahithC — Chris Gray (@ChrisGr60511028) November 2, 2021

You will be missed, — Premier Blue (@bedfordblue) November 2, 2021