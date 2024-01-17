Barnsley will be hoping that Devante Cole can keep up his outstanding form in League One this season if they are to secure a place in the Championship but they will equally know that other clubs are circling for his signature.

Cole, son of England icon Andy, scored his 16th league goal of the season on Tuesday evening to hand the Tykes a 2-1 win over a beleaguered Carlisle United side and leave Oakwell buzzing in a victory that sent them fifth in the table and above Oxford United.

Sitting just three points outside of the automatic promotion spots, Barnsley are well in the hunt for a return to the Championship after two years away, and having not suffered defeat since November, Neill Collins' men are well-placed to at least find their way into the play-offs, at least, come the end of the campaign.

But good performances usually result in interest in players and that is the case for Cole, with a number of clubs reportedly keen on snapping him up with just six months left on his contract. Football League World takes a look at the latest news surrounding the star.

According to a report from Hull Live following the Tigers’ 2-1 FA Cup replay defeat to Birmingham on Tuesday, any links that could see the Yorkshire club take Cole into their ranks in the January transfer window are wide of the mark. Despite Scott Twine's exit after Burnley recalled him from a loan move and sent him out to Bristol City, alongside more failed moves for wingers, the addition of Cole won't be coming to fruition in the coming days.

City are close to bringing somebody in, according to boss Liam Rosenior, but reports suggest that won’t be the Barnsley man despite prior links.

Other Championship clubs in the race for Devante Cole

The same report that linked Cole with Hull (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Jan 15, 18:46) has also touted a move to two other Championship clubs in Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Having spent a few years at Oakwell, it wouldn’t be too much of a hindrance to join Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, though Cole would have to up sticks and some if the Bluebirds were to make a move for his services.

Huddersfield are the fifth-lowest scorers in the division this season and as such, could do with adding a talisman up top. The fact that their leading scorer is centre-back Michal Helik is a worrying enough sign for Terriers fans, and with winger-turned-striker Delano Burgzorg currently their next best on six goals, the duo need support if Huddersfield are to fire their way clear of any relegation woes.

Huddersfield Town - top scorers, 2023/24 (as of January 17) Games Goals Michal Helik 28 7 Delano Burgzorg 20 6 Jack Rudoni 20 3

The picture does look slightly better at Cardiff; the Bluebirds currently sit 13th in the table, sitting just three points outside of the play-off after scoring 34 goals this season already. However, their goals are spread more evenly throughout the side, with Kion Etete currently their top scorer on just five goals before another quartet sit on four goals apiece. Cole's instinct in the box could make him the perfect candidate under Erol Bulut in the Welsh capital.

Devante Cole contract latest

As mentioned earlier, Barnsley will be wary that Cole only has six months left on his contract and at the rate he is scoring, the Cheshire-born talent won't be short of any suitors, as we've seen.

And Neill Collins, speaking earlier in December, admitted that whilst he'll be aware of any interest in the striker, it would take a 'huge sum of money' for the club to part with their star striker.

He told the Yorkshire Post: "I get the impression that this is the start of many questions like this and I hope Devante goes on to score a lot more goals between now and then and that will mean I am asked even more.

"But ultimately, I think it would take a serious sum of money, regardless of the contract situation, for us to part with Devante with what we are trying to achieve this season.

"He is an integral part in that and it’s just something we will have to deal with, but I am convinced that Devante will continue to score goals for Barnsley and do his best and whatever comes between now and the end of the season, we will deal with."