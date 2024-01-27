Highlights Stoke City should look to address one or two positions between now and the end of the window.

Steven Schumacher has made a fairly mixed start to life at Stoke City, but is doing enough to keep them afloat in the Championship at this point and that has to be a key priority.

Despite their excellent summer business, with several experienced heads coming through the door at the bet365 Stadium, they struggled under Alex Neil during the early stages of the campaign before he was dismissed last month.

This is a real shame for the Potters, because the previous window could have marked a new start in Staffordshire for a team that have been underwhelming since their relegation back in 2018.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Previously an established Premier League team, they will be hoping to get back there at some point, but they are a million miles away at the moment.

Recruitment in the next few windows could be crucial to their success - and how well they do between now and the end of the season may depend on who comes in before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

We take a look at three players Stoke could sign in the coming days to enhance their squad.

Devante Cole

Barnsley striker Devante Cole has been in magnificent form for the Tykes this term, playing a huge part in keeping his current side in the promotion mix.

His presence at Oakwell could make all the difference during the latter stages of the campaign - but his contract expires in the summer and that isn't ideal for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Stoke could potentially secure a reasonable deal for the forward considering his contract situation - and they could benefit from that considering they haven't been that threatening in front of goal this term.

If they can improve their attacking record, that should all but guarantee them safety.

Rodrigo Muniz (Loan)

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz has been a part of Marco Silva's first-team plans this term.

However, the Brazilian hasn't exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet and after spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him head to the Championship in search of more playing time.

Stoke could offer him a very important role considering they need a goalscorer, with the forward doing well at Craven Cottage during the 2021/22 campaign.

If given the opportunity to start regularly, Muniz could be a real asset, and he has played a decent amount of football this term, so he should be ready to make an impact straight away.

That can only be a good thing for the Potters, considering he would be coming in mid-season if he joined before the deadline.

Kristian Pedersen

Swansea City have barely used Kristian Pedersen following his arrival in the summer, with the left-back featuring just five times in all competitions this term, although injury issues have played a part in that.

His contract may not expire until 2025, but Stoke could fancy their chances of getting a deal over the line for him.

Previously at Birmingham City, he has been based in the Midlands before, so he could potentially be open to this switch.

However, Stoke will probably need to guarantee him game time if he is to move again, not too long after making the switch to Swansea.