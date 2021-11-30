Devante Cole issues honest view on his time at Barnsley so far

There is a lot of competition for places at the top of the pitch at Barnsley this season which has made it difficult for Devante Cole to establish himself in the first team regularly.

Aaron Leya Iseka has made a good impact as a summer signing and in combination with Cauley Woodrow and Victor Adeboyejo looks ahead of Cole in the pecking order.

With Obbi Oulare and Carlton Morris returning to fitness and adding options to Poya Asbaghi’s side it could become even harder for Cole to build on his five league starts this season.

The 26-year-old aired his concerns but confirmed his work ethic will remain when he spoke to Doug O’Kane this afternoon.

He said: “It’s been frustrating for me. There have been times when I thought I played well and wanted to keep going and get some rhythm but then I’ve been out of the team. So it’s been hard. But all I can do is keep doing what I am doing and take my chances when they come.”

On his season, DC: “It’s been frustrating for me. There have been times when I thought I played well + wanted to keep going and get some rhythm but then I’ve been out of the team. So it’s been hard. But all I can do is keep doing what I am doing + take my chances when they come" — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) November 30, 2021

The Tykes have a battle on their hands to stay in the second tier this term and they need the whole squad onside if they are to get out of their current mess.

The Verdict

Quiz: Has Cauley Woodrow ever scored a goal for Barnsley at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Brentford Community Stadium? Yes No

Barnsley are eight points from safety with just one win from their previous 18. The Tykes left it far too long to part company with Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi inherits and uphill task as a result. They face Huddersfield Town and Preston North End in their next couple and really need to pick up a victory to ensure they are not cut adrift come the turn of the year.

Devante Cole has flattered to deceive a little in his Barnsley career to date but with the right attitude he should earn more opportunities to force his way into Asbaghi’s reckoning moving forward. There has to be more to come from Barnsley given their outstanding second half to the 2020/21 campaign and Cole could make some key contributions if he can impress the new manager in the coming weeks.