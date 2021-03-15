Details shared as stumbling blocks emerge in Portsmouth’s pursuit of managerial target

Portsmouth face competition to appoint Daniel Stendel as their new boss, whilst the prospect of a short-term contract doesn’t appeal to the German.

It was reported yesterday that the former Barnsley chief was a top target for the League One side, following Kenny Jackett’s dismissal over the weekend.

However, whilst Stendel would be open to returning to England, the Portsmouth News have revealed that there are a few issues that could prevent the deal from happening.

Firstly, they explain that Ligue 2 outfit Nancy are keen on the 46-year-old, although only as a coach. But, it’s a way back into football for Stendel, whilst the French club are linked to Barnsley, so he knows the people involved.

As well as that, they claim the offer from Nancy is a long-term deal, as opposed to a contract until the end of the campaign, which would be the preference for Portsmouth right now.

Importantly though, the update does claim that Stendel is keen on the role at Fratton Park, so further talks are expected as the hierarchy look to make a decision.

The verdict

This is not the news that Portsmouth wanted, as it could force them to make a quicker decision.

But, you can totally understand why Stendel wants a longer deal, and he will feel his record at this level warrants something that will allow him to plan for the future.

Ultimately, the Portsmouth board need to act swiftly, so if an agreement can’t be reached with Stendel, a replacement needs to be identified.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.