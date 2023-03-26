Norwich City are set to receive a ‘significant windfall’ as James Maddison prepares to make his first for England in a competitive game this evening.

The Leicester City playmaker joined the club from the Canaries in 2018 after an outstanding individual campaign at Carrow Road where he managed 14 goals and eight assists. Due to that form, Norwich got big money for Maddison at the time, as he left for the Premier League for around £20m.

However, the Pink’Un have revealed that there were add-ons as part of the agreement, which included the Yellows picking up more cash once Maddison started a game for the Three Lions. Whilst no figure has been disclosed, they do state it is a ‘significant’ sum.

Surprisingly, despite his excellent domestic form, the 26-year-old has only played once for England, which came back in 2019, and that was as a sub. Therefore, the clause hasn’t been triggered, but it has been widely reported that Gareth Southgate will name Maddison in the starting XI against Ukraine at Wembley later on Sunday.

It isn’t known if Norwich have a sell-on clause as part of the deal that took Maddison to the East Midlands, but that could net them more money down the line. That’s because he is about to enter the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, and it’s been claimed that Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring the player ahead of the summer window.

The funds could be welcome at Carrow Road if they are forced to spend another year outside the top-flight. David Wagner’s side are currently seventh in the Championship and battling to finish in the play-off places.

The verdict

This is a nice boost for Norwich in terms of helping financially, whilst it also shows how well the club did in recruiting Maddison previously.

Obviously, he came through at Coventry, but they realised his talent, gave him a platform to perform, and then sold him on for a massive profit, so it was excellent business, even if the fans would have loved to have seen Maddison spend longer at the club.

Overall though, they will be delighted to see how Maddison’s career has progressed, and they will no doubt be wishing him well in what is a massive moment for him later on when he is expected to start for England.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.