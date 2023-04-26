Sheffield United are now starting to move on from bidder Dozy Mmobuosi after a deal to take control of the Blades stalled, according to Yorkshire Live.

It has been reported in the same story that the Nigerian businessman had failed to keep up on a number of agreements with Prince Abdullah, who is the current owner of the Championship promotion competitors.

Mmobuosi's exclusivity period to get a deal over the line has now expired and with this in mind, the Prince can now enter negotiations with other parties as he potentially looks to offload the Blades onto another owner/consortium.

Meeting up with the EFL last month to try and overcome barriers to getting a takeover deal over the line and even attending the Blades' away game against Reading earlier this year, he has been a name in the frame to become United's new owner for a number of months now.

But frustratingly, progress has slowed with the EFL still yet to give him the green light to take over from Prince Abdullah.

Was the transfer embargo development a hint?

With Mmobuosi having a bid accepted for the club, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the current board had left it to the Nigerian to do what was needed to get their previous transfer restrictions lifted.

However, United's current owner has recently acted to get that embargo removed - and you have to wonder whether that's a signal that the Blades aren't hopeful of Mmobuosi getting the EFL's green light.

The door isn't completely shut on United's bidder - but he will need to make significant progress if he wants to get a potential deal on track.

Are Sheffield United right to take their stance?

United can't afford to mess about anymore with the summer transfer window coming up.

They may have been able to wait a bit longer if we were midway through the season - but contracts need to be sorted and a transfer budget needs to be set to give the recruitment team the opportunity to draw up a realistic shortlist of targets.

The club have quite a few players out of contract at the end of the season including Wes Foderingham, Jack Robinson, Oliver Norwood and Oli McBurnie, so action needs to be taken in the coming weeks to get those first-teamers tied down to new deals.

Ideally, extensions for the quartet and others should have been sorted out a while ago, but you can understand why Prince Abdullah may not have wanted to do too much after Mmobuosi had his offer accepted.

It remains to be seen who else takes an interest in the club - but they aren't likely to be short of bidders considering United are now on the verge of reaching the Premier League.