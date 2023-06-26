Further details have been revealed of AS Roma's move for Diego Llorente from Leeds United.

The Whites made a number of major decisions in the January transfer window, to not only attempt to strengthen the quality of their first-team, but also allowing others to depart the club.

One of which was Llorente, as he headed to Jose Mourinho's Roma on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Fabrizio Romano reported recently that Roma still want to re-sign the 29-year-old this summer, but not for the pre-agreed €18m price tag.

Romano dropped a further update on Saturday, reporting that the two clubs are closing in on a deal.

The Spanish international had a somewhat injury hit spell during his time in Italy's capital, but still managed 12 appearances for Roma, including three in the Europa League, one of which came in the final with defeat to Sevilla.

Llorente signed a new deal at Elland Road shortly before heading out on loan, but was always likely to leave the club with their relegation confirmed.

Last month, Italian outlet Voce Giallorossa (via Sport Witness) reported that the Serie A side are “intent” on wanting Llorente for next season at least.

What's the latest with Llorente's move to Roma?

Romano's most recent report appeared to indicate a short-term deal for Llorente, he said:

This has since been confirmed as true, with Italian journalist Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato believing the deal is done, for an outright loan, he said: "It is done for the return of Llorente to Roma, outright loan."

Is Llorente's loan to Roma a good move for Leeds?

Llorente has largely impressed for Roma in what is a settled and more functional defensive unit, which is no real surprise, having had a really poor time of things with Leeds prior to that.

In that sense, they needed to get the 29-year-old out of the door, and getting his wage off the books via a loan is not necessarily a bad thing, at first glance.

However, the Whites do need to recoup some money for some of their outgoing players, rather than loan them to get the wage bill down, and Llorente was seen as an option for that at one stage.

Leeds need help in raising funds for their Championship promotion push next season and it will be a source of frustration for fans and some behind the scenes at Elland Road that it is another loan for the Spaniard.