Details over failed Bournemouth transfer bid for Blackpool ace revealed

AFC Bournemouth are said to have offered a fee 0f £2 million and Gavin Kilkenny on loan in a bid to try and sign Blackpool’s Josh Bowler, as per a recent report by LancsLive.

The Cherries aren’t the only club that bid for the exciting winger, with Nottingham Forest also putting in one worth in the region of £3 million that also proved to be unsuccessful.

Bournemouth’s interest in the former Everton man is said to have ended after they completed the double signing of Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele.

In the end Scott Parker’s side went on to make an astonishing five signings as Kieffer Moore, Freddie Woodman and Nathaniel Phillips all joined from Cardiff City, Newcastle United and Liverpool respectively.

Meanwhile Bowler has stayed put with Blackpool for the time being as he seeks to help his side secure their status as a Sky Bet Championship club over the coming months.

His contract at Bloomfield Road runs until the summer of this year, meaning that he could depart for free at the end of the season.

The Verdict

It is a big shame for Bournemouth that they didn’t get this deal done but at the same time they still had the most eye catching of deadline day’s out of the entire Football League.

The quality that they have brought in will only add to what they already have at their disposal moving forwards as they seek to return to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.

Parker really does have an embarrassment of richweeds that wouldn’t really look out of place in the top flight and he will know that the pressure is on to deliver results and gain promotion.

It will certainly be interesting to see where these new additions will fit in at the Vitality Stadium.