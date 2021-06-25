Details on Derby’s stance regarding major off-field decision come to light

The EFL dropped a huge bombshell on Derby County on Wednesday night when it was revealed that they could still be relegated from the Championship – just hours before the fixtures for the 2021-22 season were set to be published.

An arbitration ruled last month that the Rams’ amortisation policy broke traditional standards, and for those breaches County have been fined £100,000 which will be paid to the EFL.

But there is still a chance that Wayne Rooney’s side could end up in League One this upcoming season if the EFL decide to appeal the decision made by the Independent Disciplinary Commission – and according to Sky Sports this is what bosses at Pride Park are fearing will happen.

Per Sky Sports, Derby believe that it’s unfair for the EFL to try and impose a points deduction for last season, especially considering the season ended nearly two months ago, and they’re ‘angry’ that the written reasons of the disciplinary panel haven’t been published.

It was the EFL’s revelation that there was an ‘interchangeable fixture list’ created involving both Derby and the relegated Wycombe Wanderers, which suggests that there is a chance that the EFL’s apparent wish for the Rams to be punished even further will become a reality.

The Verdict

It seems crazy that the new season will start in just over a months time and Derby could still be spending it in the third tier of English football.

It’s clear to see that the EFL don’t think that the Rams have been punished enough in regards to their amortisation policies to get around Financial Fair Play regulations, but does it make sense now to pursue a back-dated points deduction?

The uncertainty can’t remain for any longer and it would make more sense if Derby were deducted points for next season – but this issue may rumble on for a while longer and it could get even messier in the process.