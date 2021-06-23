Details of when Birmingham could complete transfer deal for 27-year-old emerge

Birmingham City are aiming to complete the signing of midfielder Ryan Woods from Stoke City in the next few days, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

It was reported last week that Birmingham are keen on a deal for Woods, as they look to add to their midfield options.

Now it seems as though it may not be long until the Blues are indeed able to confirm that the 27-year-old is a Birmingham player.

According to the latest update on the deal, it is now thought that it may only be a number of days until Lee Bowyer’s side are able to complete a deal for the 27-year-old on a permanent basis.

Having joined Stoke from Brentford back in the summer of 2018, Woods has struggled for opportunities with the Potters, making 39 appearances in all competitions for the club, before spending the last year-and-a-half on loan with another Championship side in the form of Millwall.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Woods’ contract with Stoke, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

If confirmed, Woods could become Birmingham’s first permanent signing of the summer, with the extension of Riley McGree’s loan from MLS side Charlotte FC until January the only senior player business the club have done so far.

The Verdict

This will be a good piece of business for Birmingham if they are able to get it done.

Woods has plenty of Championship experience from his time with Brentford, Stoke and Millwall, meaning he could be a useful option for Lee Bowyer to turn to in the centre of the park.

After a relatively quiet window so far in terms of incoming player business, it will also be a boost for Birmingham to get the ball really moving in terms of signings for this deal.

That could be important as Lee Bowyer looks to put his mark on the side in his first window as Blues manager, and it will be interesting to see who follows Woods in making the move to St Andrew’s this summer.