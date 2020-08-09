Details of West Brom’s negotiations for £9m summer target emerge

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly been unsuccessful so far in their attempts to negotiate a lower fee for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic, who spent last term on loan at the Hawthorns.

The Croatian appeared 43 times in total for the Baggies, scoring four times and adding three assists, and helped them to secure promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom are preparing for life in the top flight and it appears signing Krovinovic permanently is among their priorities.

It has been reported previously that €10 million (£9m) would be enough to sign the 24-year-old but, according to Portuguese newspaper Record (via SportWitness), the Baggies are unwilling to pay that price.

It is understood that West Brom have been trying to negotiate a lower fee with Benfica for the midfielder but have been unable to come to an agreement yet.

The report claims that the newly-promoted club have suggested some alternative options, such as a second loan deal, but the Portuguese side have not been very receptive.

Additionally, Record have indicated that Krovinovic “gives priority” to staying in England but will be evaluated by new Benfica boss Jorge Jesus if he doesn’t join West Brom, with two years still left on his current deal.

The Verdict

Krovinovic was a very useful player for the Baggies last term and deserves credit for the role he played in helping them secure promotion.

With that in mind, it should please West Brom fans to hear that not only are the club actively trying to sign him, they’re trying to be smart about it and conserve funds.

Slaven Bilic needs to add some further quality to his squad, particularly up front, ahead of their return to the Premier League and it appears the club are working hard to try and get that done.