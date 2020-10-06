Details of unsuccessful Derby County transfer pursuit emerge

Derby County saw three bids to sign Darmstadt Serdar Dursun rejected this summer, a report from German outlet Hessenchau has claimed.

Dursun scored 16 goals in 34 league appearances for the German second-tier side last season, seemingly attracting the attention of Derby, as they look to add to their attacking options this summer.

According to this latest update, the Rams made three bids for Dursun before the international transfer window closed on Monday night, the highest of which was reportedly worth around £1million.

That however, was not enough to bring the striker to Pride Park in the current transfer window, with Darmstadt apparently unwilling to sell their main striker without having a replacement lined up.

As a result, the 28-year-old now looks set to stay put for the time being, meaning Derby will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new striker.

Phillip Cocu’s side have been linked with a move for West Brom striker Charlie Austin this summer, and with the domestic transfer window not se to shut until the 16th October, there is still plenty of time for them to get that particular deal over the line.

The Verdict

This will be rather frustrating for Derby.

It seems pretty clear they need, and indeed want, a goalscorer before the window closes, and Dursun could have been a useful option to fill that role.

You can however, understand why Darmstadt would be unwilling to lose a player with his sort of return in front of goal, meaning that was always going to hard to complete that particular deal.

There is of course still time for the Rams to get a domestic deal done, but the fact that the international window has closed does limit their options somewhat, and increases the pressure on them when it comes to getting a signing through the door.