Reading will want to forget the season that has just transpired in a hurry after they were relegated to League One, and whoever is appointed as the club's new head coach has a job on their hands to get the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

One of their better players in the 2022-23 season came in the form of Tom Ince, who arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last summer, signed by his father Paul permanently who was managing the club at the time - although he'd originally joined on loan under Veljko Paunovic.

Having lost his way at Stoke City previously, Ince rediscovered his scoring touch with the Royals, scoring nine times in the Championship this season and adding four assists to that, but because of the club's six-point deduction they weren't enough to keep them in the second tier as they were relegated in the end.

But Ince could now depart Reading in the coming months as a release clause has come to light in his contract - and it is staggeringly low.

What is Tom Ince's release clause?

According to John Cross in The Mirror's live transfer blog (12:05, May 26), Ince can leave the Royals this summer for as little as £50,000.

Yes, you read that right - £50,000.

There's no word on whether or not this has been triggered by the club's relegation to League One, but it would not be a shock if it has come into effect due to their drop into the third tier of English football.

Will Tom Ince leave Reading this summer?

Considering he scored nine times for Reading in the Championship last season, you can imagine that a few clubs - wages depending - will look to take a punt on Ince for such a cheap transfer fee.

He can still clearly do it at second tier level and Reading weren't the most creative of teams last season as well, so to contribute towards 13 goals in the league was a good record.

Ince is still only 31 years of age as well, which isn't over the hill by any stretch of the imagination, so he will still feel as though he has something to offer to a club in the second tier.

Unless Reading try to offer him a new contract with the release clause removed, then the Royals will seemingly be powerless to stop him departing this summer should interest emerge - and at this point it would be a surprise if the interest did not come.