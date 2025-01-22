Sheffield United are set to win the race for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon despite interest from numerous Championship clubs at the top of the division, with further financial details emerging regarding the deal.

There were numerous Championship clubs eyeing a move for Cannon back in the summer, but it was Stoke City who landed the Republic of Ireland international on a season-long loan. The forward has already made headlines this term by scoring four goals in the Potters' dismantling of Portsmouth.

However, it was announced last week that Leicester had officially recalled the player, which many presume to be ahead of a potential sale. Sheffield United and Sunderland's interest had been known for some time now, with Burnley also joining the race recently amid the recall and news of Everton also being keen.

Sheffield United and Chris Wilder look to have won that race, with the Sheffield Star revealing they had a transfer bid accepted by Leicester for the services of the striker. Now, further details have since emerged regarding the intricacies of the deal.

The financial details of Tom Cannon's switch to Sheffield United emerge

Competition was fierce for Cannon's signature, after it was first revealed that Sunderland were prepared to launch a £13 million bid for Cannon via Alan Nixon on his Patreon account. He stated that the Black Cats were keen to take the striker on loan for the rest of the season, with the move becoming a permanent one if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The £13 million would be paid as a down payment plus add-ons, after the Blades had submitted an initial £7 million offer of their own that would be paid if they are to win promotion themselves, as per the report. However, Wilder's side then reportedly matched the offer in a late twist, Nixon revealed.

Now, Nixon has the full details of the switch, which will be £10 million up front and £3 million in add-ons. Not only that, but he is set to sign a four-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2029 following "days" of talks at Bramall Lane.

Cannon's career stats - all competitions, per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U-18 42 29 9 Everton U-21 55 22 5 Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2 Stoke City 25 11 1 As of January 22nd, 2025

What Sheffield United are getting from Tom Cannon's signing

Cannon has shown great signs of his clinical striking ability and quick movement in the final third, and he currently sits joint-eighth in the Championship scoring charts with nine league goals to his name so far, albeit three have been penalties.

He has a turn of pace, which makes him a constant threat on the shoulder of defenders and particularly effective in transition, where Stoke have been able to generate chances from on the counter. Cannon has shown on countless occasions this season that he is able to time his runs well, getting in behind the defence to exploit space.

He also demonstrates composure in front of goal, showcasing a clinical edge when given opportunities. He will boost Sheffield United's promotion hopes significantly by bolstering a forward line that already boasts the likes of Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell, as well as the recently resurgent Rhian Brewster.

While, at 22, he is a player who has room for development, and he could fulfill more of his potential in the years to come as well. It is a significant outlay for a second tier side, but one which could look even better in the next few seasons.