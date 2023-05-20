Swansea City boss Russell Martin discussed where he could take Southampton and the type of players he would want to bring to St Mary's during talks with the Saints' officials, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The relegated side are now closing in on the end of the campaign and with this, they are in need of a new manager to come in reasonably soon to allow them to make a positive start to the summer.

This could be much-needed considering the volume of players who could leave the club this summer, including James Ward-Prowse who isn't likely to be short of interest from top-flight teams when the window opens.

Romeo Lavia is another player who could potentially be on his way out and if a high number of first-teamers follow him out the door, that could mean Martin needs to recruit a decent number of players in return.

What did Russell Martin say in talks with Southampton?

Not only did Martin talk about transfers, something that's impressive considering he still needs to assess the squad before judging exactly what the south-coast club needs, but he also talked about his vision for the club.

That's according to journalist Jones, who said to GMS: "The talks were detailed and he has a clear vision of where he can take the team and the type of players he can bring in that he feels will help them get back to where they need to be.

"From everything I've heard of Martin in the past, I think he's a good character for a challenge like this one."

Is Russell Martin the right man for Southampton?

If the Saints want to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, he's probably not the man to come in because it will probably take a season or two for him to implement his methods effectively.

He endured a pretty underwhelming first season in charge of Swansea but that's because the players were still adapting to him - and you could see Southampton struggling a bit too at first.

However, the Saints have a very strong squad at the moment and he will probably be given a decent budget to work with at St Mary's, something he may not be given at the Swansea.com Stadium.

With this, it's certainly worth Martin making the switch, especially with the 37-year-old being born on the south coast of England.

For the Saints, it's certainly a move that could work out in the long term but they may benefit more from having someone who has more promotions on their managerial CV.