New West Brom forward Adam Armstrong reportedly turned down a deadline day move to join Sunderland last month before his last-gasp switch to The Hawthorns.

According to Sunderland AFC News, Kristjaan Speakman made signing a number nine a priority heading into the final few hours of the January transfer window, and it is believed the Black Cats were close to securing a loan deal for the 28-year-old.

Instead, Sunderland recruited Liverpool prodigy Jacob Danns for the remainder of the season on deadline day, but he is yet to feature after picking up a back injury, with his return date yet to be set.

Sunderland also completed the capture of exciting midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Roma, and while he has helped contribute to their surge into automatic promotion contention, the Wearside outfit will undoubtedly come away disappointed that a move for Armstrong collapsed.

Adam Armstrong rejected Sunderland AFC deadline day approach

Revealed by Sunderland AFC News, Adam Armstrong rejected a move to the Stadium of Light after being surprisingly linked with a move to Wearside, with the main reason being his allegiances to bitter rivals Newcastle United.

It is believed owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus had agreed a significant financial deal with Southampton for Armstrong’s services, planning to cover his full wages for the season as well as a ‘major’ obligation to buy if Sunderland gained promotion back to the Premier League.

But the Championship marksman wasn’t interested in a move and elected to link back up with Tony Mowbray at West Brom in the final hours of the window, with the FA eventually rubber-stamping the deal on the following afternoon.

In his time at West Brom so far, Armstrong has netted once from three second tier outings, scoring a sensational left-footed volley in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the 28-year-old has been less prolific of late, failing to add to his tally in a defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a blank away at Millwall.

Adam Armstrong record for Southampton & West Brom 2024/25 season (As Per Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 Premier League (Southampton) 20 2 2 2024/25 Championship (West Brom) 3 1 0

Sunderland to be left devastated by Adam Armstrong snub

There’s no doubt the signing of Adam Armstrong would have boosted Sunderland’s already strong chances of making it back to the Premier League.

The former Newcastle United man has showcased his goalscoring exploits in the division in previous years, with his 21 goals last term helping Southampton get back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

With Wilson Isidor continuing to thrive under Regis Le Bris, the addition of Armstrong would have added even more goals at the top end of the pitch and eased the pressure on the Frenchman, surely securing a play-off place and running the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United close for a spot in the top two.

This is bound to be a case of what could have been for Sunderland, but Armstrong simply wasn’t keen despite Kyril Louis-Dreyfus showing the ambition.