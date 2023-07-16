Stoke City have submitted a bid for Portuguese winger André Vidigal.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Potters have made an opening offer for the Marítimo forward.

Stoke are looking to reinforce Alex Neil’s attacking options this summer ahead of the new Championship season.

The club are hoping to improve on their 16th place finish in the league last year, with Stoke eyeing a challenge into the top half of the table over the next 12 months.

Who is André Vidigal?

The Portuguese forward was plying his trade in the top flight of his domestic league, but Marítimo suffered relegation to the second division following a play-off defeat in June.

A 16th place finish meant that the team had to face Estrela Amadora in a two-legged clash that they lost on penalties.

Vidigal featured 32 times in the Portuguese top flight last season, contributing eight goals to the side.

The forward has caught the eye at Stoke following his performances in the team.

Stoke have reportedly offered €450,000 (£386,000) for the 24-year-old, but that initial offer has been rejected.

How much is André Vidigal worth?

Marítimo are hoping to earn up to €500,000 (£429,000) from the deal, as well as retaining a percentage of any future sales through some kind of sell-on clause.

The forward has a contract with the club for another 12 months, so do not hold the strongest negotiating position.

However, they are sticking to their asking price despite Stoke’s relatively close offer.

It remains to be seen whether the Potters will return with a second offer that matches Marítimo’s asking price, but the small gap in valuation does seem a realistic obstacle that can be overcome.

Stoke are preparing for the latest Championship campaign, with pre-season now underway.

Neil is closing in on 12 months in charge at the Bet365 Stadium, having replaced Michael O’Neill early into the last term.

Neil jumped ship from Sunderland to take on the role, with the Black Cats going on to finish sixth in the Championship table under Tony Mowbray.

Stoke have already made two additions to their squad this summer, with Enda Stevens and Ben Pearson both arriving.

Stevens was signed as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United, while Pearson has joined from Bournemouth.

Stoke begin the new season with a home clash against Rotherham United on 5 August.

Would André Vidigal be a good signing for Stoke City this summer?

Stoke are in need of reinforcement in attack this summer and Vidigal seems like a smart solution.

He scored eight goals in a struggling side in the Portuguese top flight last season and is available at an affordable price.

Of course adjusting for English football will have its difficulties, but this could be a very shrewd move if he can make a smooth transition.

Considering the small gap in valuation, this deal seems a realistic transfer target for the Potters.

Vidigal could also bring versatility to Stoke’s attack given he can operate on either flank or through the middle.