Stoke City are set for transfer disappointment early in the window, with Alex Neil's side missing out to Rangers on Chelsea's Dujon Sterling's signature.

For the fifth season in succession, Stoke City finished in mid-table in the Championship and will be looking for improvements to their squad this summer, with multiple incomings and outgoings expected at the Bet365 stadium.

Stoke have a number of players out of contract this summer, and had a further seven players in on loan this season, meaning Neil's side will have their work cut out to improve the squad.

Sterling was one such loanee, and he left his future open-ended with his Chelsea contract set to expire in June and Stoke thought to be interested in taking him permanently.

However, Rangers have moved to the head of the queue, with the Evening Standard reporting that Sterling is poised to head to Ibrox this summer when his Chelsea contract expires.

What's the latest on Dujon Sterling's move to Rangers amid Stoke City interest?

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Sterling is set to end the transfer saga and complete his move to Rangers soon.

Their sources have revealed further details on the move, with the 23-year-old set to sign a four-year contract with Rangers.

He has yet to pass his medical, but once that is finalised, he will put pen to paper on a deal North of the border.

Michael Beale has "moved quickly" to add Sterling to his squad after he impressed in that loan spell at Stoke during the campaign.

Sterling made 28 appearances in all competitions for Stoke in 2022/23. He was Neil's first signing for the club and only one of the summer when appointed in late August.

Would Chelsea's Dujon Sterling have been a good signing for Stoke?

Despite him being somewhat inconsistent, Sterling is a 23-year-old that would have been signing on a free contract and has good Championship experience already through Wigan Athletic and Blackpool as well.

There is time on his side and room for plenty of improvement and Sterling would have been afforded more minutes at Stoke you would imagine.

James Tavernier is Rangers' captain and it's unlikely that Sterling will be playing week in, week out at right-back for the Gers, and will have to instead settle for more of a rotation role.

Sterling has decent speed and a solid engine. He held the width well for Stoke, but it's hard to imagine he plays very regularly under Beale, and that he would not have been better off developing with more minutes on offer at Stoke.